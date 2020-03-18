W.Va. leaders fighting for COVID-19 resources

West Virginia leaders are pushing for the state's fair share of resources to fight the coronavirus after President Trump said Tuesday that the state did not need federal assistance as much as New York or California.

The Kanawha County Commission and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin sent a joint letter to West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, asking to make sure Federal resources will be provided when they are needed.

The letter said the lack of positive tests in West Virginia that the President was commenting on is a result of a failure by the federal government.

"The reality is it's out there," Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said about the novel coronavirus. "We are going to see it in Kanawha County, we are going to see it all over the state, if we are anything like the other state. We need to be prepared for that and that's why we want to make sure West Virginia citizens are getting tested and we've got a high-risk population and we want to make sure we are not left out on this."

Salango said there are 700,000 West Virginians at high risk if they get the coronavirus, and getting tests back in a timely manner is critical to ensuring they are able to survive.

"Plan on it, pretend that it is already here and make sure your actions kind of reflect that," Goodwin said. "We know that it has been here and it has been here for quite some time, thus the reason why we have been very aggressive in our response, why our guidelines have been out there since day one."

Goodwin said things have been changing on an hourly basis and information can be completely different between a morning and evening briefing. She said leaders need to push for more consistent resources to ensure emergency service personnel have everything they need to treat patients and remain safe themselves.

Goodwin received a call from Manchin on Wednesday morning promising he is working to change the president's thought process and obtain resources.

Manchin said he was able to get $5.5 million of funding and a commitment to expedite supplies and funds when needed after talking with Vice President Mike Pence. That includes asking the state to be raised to a level 1 status to be able to get more tests.

"I want to make sure we can protect West Virginians,' Manchin said. "Hopefully, we are going to be moved to tier 1 and get the testing and supplies and the ability to get a quick turn around so we can know exactly if you are a carrier or not, if you have been infected or not."

"I think what we need to do is look at the vulnerabilities of our constituents," Capito said. "Whether that is people with underlying conditions, and we're generally a state that is older than many other of the states."

Gov. Jim Justice has ordered restaurants and other businesses to close their spaces to the public to help stop the spread of the virus, but are still able to offer carryout, drive-through or delivery service. Goodwin said people need to continue supporting local businesses while following hygiene guidelines and staying home if they feel sick.