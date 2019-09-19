W.Va. magistrate who didn't finish high school resigns

A West Virginia magistrate has resigned after it was discovered that she never finished high school.

A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court of Appeals shared a copy of former Ohio County Magistrate Janine Varner's one-sentence resignation letter with news outlets Thursday afternoon.

The state Supreme Court of Appeals suspended her without pay on Wednesday but did not give a reason other than saying she was violating the judicial code of conduct.

Varner's attorney, Teresa C. Toriseva, on Thursday issued a statement to The Associated Press saying Varner would take a GED test to clear up any questions. She added that while Varner didn't graduate high school, she instead completed a vocational program.

Varner was appointed as magistrate last month after her predecessor was sentenced to four months in prison for tax fraud.