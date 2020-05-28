W.Va. makes changes what departments make up governor's cabinet

A West Virginia Senate Bill that rearranges the Governor’s Cabinet became law Thursday.

The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety is now the Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Bill 586 now makes the W.Va. National Guard is now a separate entity within the governor’s Cabinet.

According to a news release:

“Secretary Jeff Sandy considers a key benefit of these changes the potential improvement to state government’s financial effectiveness. Administrative Services’ nationally recognized grant specialists will now work alongside those at Emergency Management. DAS will also perform accounting, human resources and procurement tasks for Emergency Management. The department’s legal unit, formed in 2017, will oversee all disaster-related legal contracts and agreements."

“With the handling of millions of dollars in federal grants, a strong financial presence is required,” Sandy said in a news release.