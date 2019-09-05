W.Va. native Jerry West awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to pro basketball great Jerry West, a West Virginia native.

President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to pro basketball great Jerry West, a West Virginia native.

The NBA legend says, "It never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world chasing a basketball."

West delivered championships to the Los Angeles Lakers as both a player and an executive.

Back at home in the Mountain State, West is known as a West Virginia University star -- leading the Mountaineers to the 1959 NCAA championship game.

West was drafted by the Lakers in 1960. The14-time NBA All Star helped lead his team to the NBA finals nine times. He later served as a coach and general manager for the Lakers.

West also played for the gold medal winning U.S. Olympic team.

