W.Va. nursing home confirms patient DHHR reported dead is alive

Officials at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, West Virginia, say a patient reported by WV DHHR to have died from COVID-19, is actually alive.

A news release Friday morning from WV DHHR stated the 76-year-old patient from Monongalia County had passed away, becoming the state's first COVID-19 death.

Sundale Nursing Home Marketing Director Donna Tennant tells WSAZ that patient is alive and at Mon Hospital.

Tennant says she isn't sure how the mix-up happened.

Just before 1 p.m. the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released this statement from Sundale Long Term Care regarding the false death report:

"Last night Sundale Long Term Care home reported that a resident from our facility died. We have since learned that this individual did not pass away, as we originally believed. The individual has COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in critical condition at a local hospital."

"We sincerely apologize for the confusion and the erroneous reporting that was relayed to the local health department, Monongalia County Health Department and ultimately to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which reported the death in an official capacity."

