W.Va. officials clarify restrictions on weddings, celebrations at essential businesses

West Virginia officials clarified some restrictions and regulations surrounding weddings and wedding receptions Wednesday during a press conference regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brides and grooms-to-be, if your wedding or reception is at a church, party hall, outdoors or at another type of venue space where large crowds can gather the 25 public gathering limit does not apply. Officials say occupancy should be used as a guide with proper social distancing enforced.

If your wedding or reception is at a venue such as a restaurant or a bar, officials say the 50 percent occupancy guideline must be followed.

Officials say these rules apply to any type of celebration held at an essential business.

“Wedding chapels have been calling, rather regularly now, asking about the 25 person limit,” said Brain Abraham, General Counsel. “What we’ve suggested is that any of those essential businesses that we have guidelines for - that should be the guidelines that are followed. Do not worry about the 25. There’s enough confusion out there that we wanted to clear it up. There is no 25 public gathering limit on our essential businesses.”

For guidance issued by Gov. Justice’s office for religious entities as well as bars and restaurants click here

