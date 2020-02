A measure aiming to save diabetics thousands of dollars passed the West Virginia House of Delegates Wednesday.

The bill regarding insurance coverage for diabetics was approved with 94 yeas and four nays. Two lawmakers did not vote Wednesday.

House bill 4543 would put a $25 cap on 30-day supplies of insulin regardless of how much, or what kind is prescribed.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

