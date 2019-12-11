W.Va. public employees to get Christmas Eve off as state holiday

State workers in West Virginia will get Christmas Eve off, thanks to a proclamation by Gov. Jim Justice.

The governor’s office made the announcement Wednesday about Tuesday, Dec. 24. It will be recognized as a full-day state holiday for public employees.

Previously, Christmas Eve was considered as a half-day holiday.

“So many of our incredible public employees have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring all kinds of goodness to West Virginia,” Justice said in a news release. “In honor of all these men and women do, it's only right that they be given the opportunity to fully enjoy the Christmas holiday with their friends and loved ones.”

