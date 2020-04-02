W.Va. reveals new remote learning guidelines

Schools in West Virginia are set to remain closed through at least April 30 following an order by Gov. Jim Justice this week.

With students remaining out of the classroom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Education has created new guidelines for what schools should do to continue education remotely.

The guidelines have different recommendations based on education levels, separating what should be done for early learning, elementary, middle and high school students.

A home school day is much shorter than a regular day in a classroom, according to the state's guidelines. Students should not spend more than three hours on work, and topics should be divided in a way that best fits the goal of that grade level.

"Our teachers are masters at relationships, and they know those students better than anybody," Superintendent Clayton Burch said. "We talked about the idea that we eliminated assessment, and the state assessment this year, but I will tell you that all of our teachers know that eliminating assessment did not mean eliminating any rigor. Our teachers, especially for high school students, they are making sure those students pass and are ready for the next level."

Burch said the state does not want to impede graduation and will not allow a student's grades to drop below where they were when school buildings were closed. If schools are not reopened by May 1, Burch said the state will look at different options, including summer education and implementing programs at the beginning of next school year.

Students might not return to the classroom at all this year under a request by bipartisan West Virginia Legislature leadership. The letter sent to Gov. Justice Thursday said that school should not return to in-person education until the peak of the virus is over.

"We are going to get through this," Senate President Mitch Carmichael said. "There will be brighter days, but let’s end this uncertainty for our school employees, our teachers and our students, and incentivize them to invest themselves in education at home at the moment and be ready for a brand new school year in the fall."

Carmichael said some areas of the state have been forced to use books and other packets for remote learning because of a lack of technology and internet access. He said it's important for every student to have the same opportunities, but it's not worth risking their health to have class in a school building.

"We think that (going back for a few weeks) is ultimately more disruptive than ultimately shutting down the schools, cleaning them, disinfecting and making sure everything is safe and ready to go for a new school year next year," Carmichael said.

"It’s about messaging to kids and that’s what it comes down to," Burch said in response to the letter. "I think regardless of if we shut down school today or in a month, our teachers are going to work right to that last day of school with those children. But, if we can give any amount of hope, especially to our youngest learners, that we will get through this. We have teachers with you, we are not willing to throw in the towel, there is not a reason to close school this early."