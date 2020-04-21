W.Va. cancels in-person school for remainder of year

Students in West Virginia will not return to the typical classroom this school year.

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday during his daily news conference that students will continue distant learning until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

He did add that students will return to school next year.

Governor Justice asked schools to find time and a place this summer to bring back graduates and let them walk across the stage to receive their diplomas that they have worked so hard for.

