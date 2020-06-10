W.Va. schools will reopen in August under non-traditional schedule

Students in West Virginia will return to the classroom in August, but the schedule will not be traditional.

Members of the West Virginia Board of Education discussed guidelines for reopening schools in a meeting Wednesday.

The guidelines include three scenarios, none of which include a traditional five-day a week schedule.

According to the guidelines, scenario one is preferred for elementary schools. Under that scenario, schools would operate on a four-day school week. Students would be kept in core groups, with resources brought into the classroom. Students would also eat meals in their classroom. Congregating areas, including cafeterias, would be off limits and outdoor classes would be utilized.

Scenario two is designated for high schools and possibly middle schools. It would be a hybrid-blended model, with two days of in-person instruction, while the rest would be virtual. Districts would be able to decide which schedule to operate on. Smaller schools could operate on a four-day, in-person instruction schedule, while larger schools could operate a two-day schedule.

The third scenario would consist of all virtual learning, This scenario would likely only be utilized in a state of emergency issued by the Governor's office.

The board says students could be required to wear masks on buses. They are also considering requiring an extra adult be present on each school bus to conduct temperature screenings and windows on the buses may need to be down.

Field trips will likely not be scheduled and visitors may not be allowed in schools.

Officials say decisions on guidelines will be made within the next month.

