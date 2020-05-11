W.Va. self-quarantine order for visitors to be lifted May 21

On May 21, the executive order asking people traveling to West Virginia to self-quarantine for 14 days will be lifted.

To read the original order: CLICK HERE.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

This is being done ahead of the Memorial Day weekend and as many outdoor recreational activities are reopening as a part of the state’s comeback plan.

To read about guidance for hotel and motel clerks: CLICK HERE.

They encourage people to wear face coverings, that only parties traveling together share the elevators, papers such as magazines be removed from hotel rooms, and as much done prior to arrival to minimize contact with guests and clerks.