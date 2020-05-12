W.Va. small business owners still filled with uncertainty

The last few days have been difficult for small business owners in West Virginia who are trying to navigate the gray areas in the state’s guidelines for reopening.

Many have struggled while large chains remain open.

According to the Small Business Administration, almost 96 percent of West Virginia businesses are small businesses, and they’re eager to get their doors back open. That’s all despite other big box chains who have remained open during the pandemic.

Many small businesses were passed over or didn't receive initial funding with the Payment Protection Program.

Then, weeks of shut downs turned into months. Some businesses have had to decide whether to pay utilities or rent or state taxes.

Small boutiques and specialty retail have been closed while consumers are still able to purchase non-essentials at bigger stores throughout the crisis.

Restaurants are expected to reopen Thursday, May 21 for indoor dining, but with a caveat: operating at 50 percent capacity, cutting into an already thin bottom line.

Small business owners say they’re going to do everything possible to clean, sanitize and space things out.

