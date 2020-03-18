W.Va. state officials aim to make absentee voting more accessible for primary

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted everyday life across West Virginia, Secretary of State Mac Warner has requested the Attorney General's written opinion to allow voters wide access to absentee voting for the upcoming primary election.

Warner on Wednesday said his office will “ramp up” the state's absentee ballot system to allow people who are worried about getting the virus to cast their votes by mail in the May 12 primary. He encouraged voters to apply for an absentee ballot on the secretary of state's website as soon as possible.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the governor's state of emergency declaration gives the Secretary of State authority to do so.

"Our legal opinion has the potential to provide expanded opportunities for citizens to vote safely during this unprecedented public health emergency, while protecting the integrity of the primary election," Morrisey said in a release. "It is important to note that this is an extraordinary, unique situation. We are in unchartered territory and the opinion expressed in our letter should be viewed within the confines of the state's emergency powers."

State leaders explained that the “unchartered territory” could be left to the discretion of judicial officials or the governor to take necessary steps to make changes.

"There are offices in West Virginia that are looking ahead related to all these issues," Morrisey said. "We're going to make sure life can continue and that your valuable opportunity to vote is protected at all costs."

