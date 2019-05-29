W.Va. unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent

The jobless rate in West Virginia has dropped to the lowest point since 2008, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday in a news release.

The state’s unemployment rate had dropped to 4.2 percent, according to April 2019 job numbers.

Statistics compiled by WorkForce WV show that job rates improved in 54 of the state’s 55 counties in April. Counties reporting unemployment rates at or below 3 percent are Jackson County (3 percent) and Jefferson County (2.5 percent).

"When you think back to when I walked in the door, we were in really hard times," Justice said in the news release. "To see how far we've come, to where we're getting more and more good-paying jobs every day for so many hard-working West Virginians, it's truly incredible."

"We're bringing new businesses into our great state all the time and they're bringing new jobs along with them and boosting West Virginia's economy like never before," Gov. Justice said. "We have record-setting job growth and record-setting surpluses almost every month, it's a great time to work and live in West Virginia."

West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch also released a statement about the positive numbers.

“Employers are taking advantage of the aspects of West Virginia that deliver competitive advantages for their businesses,” Gaunch said. “Favorable cost of doing business, access to markets and a hard-working, skilled workforce are creating momentum in West Virginia.”

