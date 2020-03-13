W.Va. updates COVID-19 test results, still no positive cases

As of Friday night there are still no new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports

31 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 26 results coming back negative and 5 pending.

According to a news release the tests being reported are only those processed through the state public health lab.

Any positive results obtained by outside commercial labs

are reportable to DHHR and would be included in positive case counts.

Anyone with questions, concerns or information can call toll-free at 1-800-887-4304. Operators are available around the clock.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

