W.Va. voters to recieve absentee ballot application

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Thursday that he has issued guidance and a funding opportunity to assist county clerks with mailing an absentee ballot application to every registered voter in the state.

The first step to receiving the ballot through the mail is returning the absentee ballot application.

During the State of Emergency, every registered W.Va. voter is eligible to vote using an absentee-by-mail ballot in the May 12 primary election.

The goal of this is to ensure every eligible voter has an opportunity to vote while protecting the health of voters, county clerks’ staff members, election workers, and the general public.

Secretary Warner’s Office will reimburse the cost of the mailings to county clerks to reduce the increased financial burden on county budgets.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by the county clerk on, or before, May 6, 2020

