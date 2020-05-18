Waddle it be: Virtual gender reveal

Two members of our WSAZ family, Alyssa and Trevan, are expecting. Over the weekend, they held a virtual gender reveal.

They invited all of their friends and family to a Zoom meeting online to make the gender announcement, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was duck themed titled "Waddle it be?" and they placed a dissolvable duck into a bowl of water that would eventually change colors to reveal the baby's gender.

You may remember Alyssa announced her own breaking news to Trevan live on First Look at Four. To watch that video: CLICK HERE

