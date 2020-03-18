Walmart adjusting hours for second time in less than a week; limiting items

Walmart officials say they will be adjusting store hours for the second time in less than a week. They will also be limiting how many of certain items a customer can buy at a time.

Beginning Thursday, all U.S. locations will only be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., unless a store already opens later.

This is to help employees better restock shelves and also sanitize their stores.

Shifts and other schedules will stay the same for employees during the adjusted hours.

In addition to the new hours, starting March 24, every Tuesday there will be an hour long senior shopping event for customers 60 and older. These will begin a 6:30 a.m., and pharmacies and vision centers will also be open. This will go on until April 28.

Store officials say they will also be limiting how many items of certain products customers are able to buy at once.

Those items include; paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

The auto centers will also be closed, as those employees will now be assigned to help stock and clean shelves.