Walmart launches contact-free pickup hour for most at-risk customers

Walmart is launching a curbside pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19.

The retailer just announced that it is expanding the availability of its pickup service, which will now be available beginning at 7 a.m.

Each day the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, customers with disabilities or anyone designated as high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. First responders will also be allowed to conveniently and safely use the pickup service during this time as well.

The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in – no need to sign for the order.

"Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible," said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. "These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk."

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as 'At Risk Only' and allows those who are eligible to opt in.

While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well. Customers can begin filling their baskets through the website or through the Walmart app.

While Walmart associates are working as quickly as possible to restock high-demand products like paper goods, milk and cleaning supplies, the retailer has set purchase limits on certain items available through Grocery Pickup, similar to what customers see in stores.

