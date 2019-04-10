Walmart announces $31 million in improvements/innovations to W.Va. stores

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two stores in our region are among six Walmart stores statewide in West Virginia to undergo $31 million in improvements and technological innovations, the company reports.
The following locations are in our area will undergo renovations:
- 25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville
- 200 Wall Street, Summersville
According to Walmart, the improvements will include innovations to in-store grocery pickup, grocery delivery and FAST unloader. The latter feature allows employees to quickly get merchandise from transport trucks to the sales floor.