Walmart takes new steps to promote social distancing measures

Walmart announced Thursday that it’s taking further measures to promote social distancing at some of its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ashland Walmart store, located on River Hill Drive, posted the following notice on social media:

“In order to help promote safe social distancing, we have been instructed to use queue lines to bring customers in and out of our building. We have associates at both entrances assisting customers with directions. We thank you for your cooperation.”

