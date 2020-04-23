Walmart to implement one-way aisles

The one-way aisle is the latest traffic-control measure to be implemented by essential stores to ensure social distancing among shoppers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Walmart announced Thursday it will institute one-way movement through aisles in a number of its stores.

According to the Walmart Center Facebook page, floor decals will be arranged to help give customers more space, ensuing they do not come into close contact with others while shopping.

On each aisle there will be green “Shop This Way” decals indicating entrances and red “Do Not Shop This Way” decals to tell opposing traffic not to enter.

