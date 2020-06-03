Wanted man caught during traffic stop in Kanawha County

A man wanted for crimes in Kanawha County has been arrested, according to Captain Rader with the South Charleston Police Department.

Rader says Lawrence Davonn Foye, 35, of St. Albans was caught during an undercover traffic stop Wednesday around 3 p.m. Officers pulled Foye over at Kanawha Turnpike and Central Avenue.

Back in November, WSAZ covered a story on the creation of a joint task force to capture several men including Foye.

Foye was wanted on a Kanawha County Circuit Court capiases for failure to appear on charges stemming from South Charleston Police Department cases involving a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing with reckless indifference and burglary.

