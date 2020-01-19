Warming shelters open in Charleston

As a blast of cold air brings frigid temperatures to our region, the City of Charleston is working with other organizations to open a warming center for anyone who needs a place to escape the cold.

The shelter opened at 9 Sunday evening at the Salvation Army on Tennessee Ave on the city's west side. It will be open until 7 a.m. Monday.

The center will reopen Monday at 9 p.m. and stay open until 7 Tuesday morning.

Other services at the shelter will be provided by Prestera Center, Covenant House WV, among other community organizations.