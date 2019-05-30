Warning to parents: These are the ’100 deadliest days’ for teen drivers

With kids out of school, the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered the “100 deadliest days” for teen drivers according to AAA.

Just released today, the non-profit motor club said in the past five years 3,500 people have been killed in crashes involving teen drivers in the 100 day span.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading causes of death for teenagers every year, and their risk increases every summer,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central.

“Efforts to improve the skills of teen drivers help to keep all drivers safe, so parents should monitor the driving behaviors of their children.”

Crash data between 2013-2017 reveled the top three factors in fatal teen crashes:

Speeding (28%)

Impaired driving (17%)

Distraction (9%)

“Although distraction appears to account for a small official percentage of crash factors, it is a truly underreported occurrence,” Podguski said.

“It is difficult for law enforcement to detect distraction following a crash, and often times offenders aren’t forthcoming about using their phone while driving.”

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.