Washing your hands is the best way to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has sent Americans bulking up on hand sanitizer at grocery stores. But there's another habit you'll want to break away from to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It's touching your face.

A 2015 study conducted by the American Journal of Infection Control says the average person touches their face 23 times per hour.

"Anytime you cough or sneeze, we touch things. We have a habit of touching our face, especially this time when our skin gets itchy and dry we just have a habit of moving towards our face," said Dr. Daniel Whitmore. "Just because we don't get directly sneezed or coughed on, you can still pick it up from surfaces. That's why it's important to clean your hands because viruses attach to hands and you can direct it to your face."

California Health Officials are warning against it touching your face, but even they have a hard time taking their own advice.

During a news conference on Friday, Dr. Sara Cody, director of Santa Clara County's Public Health Department, said, "Today, start working on not touching your face -- because one main way viruses spread is when your touch your own mouth, nose, or eyes." Then, Cody brought her hand to her mouth and licked her finger to turn a page in her notes.

Jackson County Ohio Health Department officials said at a news conference a few weeks ago that the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is by washing your hands, and Dr. Whitmore explains the right way to get rid of germs is the turkey method.

"When you rotate, you really are going to get the tips of those fingers at the same time rather than just the surface you are going to get. And a lot of times people don't get their fingertips," Whitmore said.

