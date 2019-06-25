Waste management workers get people out of home after seeing smoke

A couple waste management employees went the extra mile during their route through Cross Lanes.

When Mark Stephens and Jacob Yoder stopped at one house, they saw smoke and saw a generator malfunctioning.

That's when they quickly warned the people inside the home and got them out safely while they called 911.

Stephens and Yoder say they don't want to be called heroes, and they think they just did what everyone else would have done.

"I would like to think that anyone driving by would've stopped and got people out of the house and tried to help them out," Stephens said. "If you're running your generators, just keep an eye on them. Things get out of hand in no time."

