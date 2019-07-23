Watch: Billy Joel invites blind, 14-year-old pianist to join him on Madison Square Garden stage

It was just supposed to be a meet and greet with Billy Joel for Logan Riman, a 14-year-old piano prodigy from Brooklyn with special needs.

Billy Joel performs in concert in New York.

Not that meeting the Grammy-winning artist and posing for a few pictures wouldn’t be enough, but it turned into so much more.

The get together was arranged by The Garden of Dreams Foundation, an organization that says it “has brightened the lives of more than 350,000 children who are facing obstacles.”

Ahead of his July 11 concert at Madison Square Garden, the pop star invited Logan on stage to play his piano.

Blind since birth, he launched into Joel’s classic “Piano Man,” and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee joined him.

“From the Great Stage to the World’s Most Famous Arena … performer Logan joined @billyjoel at the piano during soundcheck at @TheGarden last Thursday!" said a tweet from Garden of Dreams.

Changes are Logan is feeling like quite the “Big Shot” after the duet.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.