Watch: Foundation announces gift of $768,000 to unpaid Blackjewel miners

Two major announcements regarding relief for unpaid Blackjewel miners took place at the Harlan County Courthouse and at the Letcher County Extension Office Monday morning.

The Richard and Leslie Gilliam Foundation announced a $492,000 gift to Blackjewel miners. // Emily Bennett

Ross Kegan, former Vice President of Operations of Black Mountain Resources, spoke in Harlan County on behalf of the Richard and Leslie Gilliam Foundation. He said the foundation will give a total of $492,000 to Harlan County CAA so that each Blackjewel miner in the immediate-needs database will get $2,000.

Miners in the database include those impacted in Harlan, Bell, Leslie and Knox Counties. If you were already in the database, you are eligible and can contact the Harlan CAA for more info.

Another announcement took place in Letcher County at 11:00 a.m. and then another is expected to happen in Virginia. Kegan said the foundation is giving another $276,000 to Blackjewel miners in the area, which will also amount to $2,000 each.

We are told the donation in Letcher County will assist 138 miners registered in the database from Letcher, Perry and Knott Counties. If you were already in this database, you are eligible and should go to the Letcher County Rec Center Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for more information.

"I am overwhelmed by this amazing gesture of love and generosity toward our miners by The Gilliam Foundation. This amount alone will provide a significant boost to our miners to help get their finances back on track," said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley on Facebook. "Mr. Gilliam was a successful coal operator who always had an impeccable reputation for taking care of his people and running a world class operation. There are and have been great people in the coal business. Richard Gilliam is proof of that. Mr. Gilliam didn't have to do this for our miners but he wanted to. This gesture is greatly appreciated and I'm very humbled that our people mean this much to him."

Mosley then named Kegan and Gilliam honorary Harlan County coal miners.

After the announcement in Virginia, the total gift from the foundation will be more than $1 million.

