Watch: Zoo animals chow down on jack-o-lanterns for Halloween

The critters at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo love pumpkins for Halloween just as much as the rest of us do.

Bears at Brookfield Zoo dig into treat-filled pumpkins. (Source: Cathy Bazzoni/Chicago Zoological Society, CNN)

For bears, goats, porcupines and other animals, they’re a tasty snack and zookeepers caught them on camera enjoying their holiday treats.

The pumpkins were filled with things like blueberries, fish and nutritious biscuits.

It’s not something they get to eat all the time, but the zoo says the special treats give the animals a nice change of pace and something fun to play with while they’re eating it.

