Water leak spews more than 100 feet high

Drivers on Old Winfield Road got quite the show Friday night as water spewed more than 100 feet into the air.

A water leak spewed more than 100 feet into the air in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County, West Virginia, not far from Scott Depot.

It happened not far from the Teays Valley Road intersection in the Scary Creek area, just outside of Scott Depot.

A viewer on the scene sent us video and reported the water -- as dramatic as it looked -- was not affecting traffic in that area.

