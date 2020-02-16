Water levels still safe as crews clean up train derailment

Crews are working around the clock to clean up a train derailment from Thursday in Pike County, Kentucky.

Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say over the weekend, crews have been securing the rail cars and removing the ethanol that was loaded in the tankers. That is expected to be finished Sunday afternoon.

Once all the ethanol is removed, the process to remove the cars and locomotives will begin.

The train crashed into the Russell Fork, and surface water and intake sampling has been ongoing every four hours at nearby water treatment plants. So far, each test has come back with good results.

