A water line break has shut down Highway 60/ 13th Street between Berry Street and Cantrell Street in Ashland, according to officials. This is close to Steen Funeral Home.

The road will be reduced to one lane of traffic until the leak can be repaired.

City workers tell us this is the same problem they had last year.

They say it should be fixed by Tuesday morning. They are not sure on an exact time.

