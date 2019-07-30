Water main break causes issues in Cross Lanes

A water main break along Cadle Drive and Goff Mountain Road caused quite the scene Tuesday night in Cross Lanes.

It happened near the Walgreens at that location, causing some flooding in the parking lot and along the street.

Upset neighbors say after so many years of having this same issue, they are unsure what is taking so long to find a repair that will last.

“This water break happens repeatedly,” said Diana Johnes. “About every six months they come and repair it and, I mean, it’s a lot of water. And it seems like whatever they're doing is not working."

