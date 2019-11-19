Water out to some Catlettsburg-area residents

Some Catlettsburg-area residents have been without water since Monday due to a water main break, Mayor Faith Pike said Tuesday.

Pike said the fire Catlettsburg Fire Department is providing water from a pump truck. She explained that is to be used for flushing toilets and other essentials – just not for drinking or cooking.

Neighbors are asked to bring their own container to pick up water from the fire department.

Pike said the outage was caused by a water main break that happened in Ashland city limits.

On its social media, the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management posted that some customers will experience low water pressure, while others remain under a boil water advisory. The agency advised customers not to wash clothing during hydrant flushing because the water may be rust colored. They say, however, that it is considered safe.

