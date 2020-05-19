Water park to remain closed through 2020 summer season due to COVID-19

Summer will not return with a splash in one county in our region, as a water park announces it will not open for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Water Ways in Boone County, West Virginia said Tuesday the coronavirus “presents challenges that make it almost impossible to ensure the safety” of guests.

While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says chlorine should remove or inactivate the virus in pool water, Water Ways officials explained it does not kill the virus on surfaces such as lounge chairs, ladders, dining tables, restrooms and showers.

Officials also say life-guarding requires close contact with customers and creates potential risks in lifesaving situations.

If you have questions about a reservation made for this summer, you are asked to call the business.

