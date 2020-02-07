Water rescues reported in Kanawha County

At least two water rescues were reported Friday night in the Malden area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

In the most recent rescue, reported around 10:30 p.m., two adults and a child were brought to safety by Malden volunteer firefighters. That incident happened on Dry Branch Drive, the same location of another water rescue earlier in the evening.

A person in that incident also escaped injury.

First responders urge you not to drive through any standing water. It could be deeper than you think and sweep your vehicle away.

