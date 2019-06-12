Waverly police searching for missing elderly man

Police are looking for a 91-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Waverly police say William Shepherd was last seen in Maysville, Kentucky around 1:30 p.m.

He was supposed to be on his way home to Waverly, Ohio.

Shepherd was wearing blue bib overalls, a red flannel shirt and an NRA ball cap.

He was last driving a silver 2014 Honda Pilot with an Ohio Registration of GDJ7271.

Police say Shepherd has not been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, but previously went missing last year and was found by police in Dayton, Ohio.

If you know where Shepherd is, call the Waverly Police Department 740-947-2179.