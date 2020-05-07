Waves of Fun Will Not Open for 2020 Season

Waves of Fun announced Thursday evening that they will not be opening for the 2020 season.

"Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 we feel this is the best decision to ensure the safety of our pool patrons and community," said Valley Park Officials, in a Facebook post.

All season passes for the 2020 season will be honored in 2021, when the pool plans to reopen.

If anyone has concerns or questions regarding season passes you are urged to email: adeal@putnamcountyparks.com