Wayne County BOE proposing district boundaries for 2019-2020 school year

An effort to cut costs and save money could mean some students in Wayne County may have to attend a different school next year.

The Wayne County Board of Education is proposing district boundaries for the 2019-2020 school year. The move would require students to attend school in the district they live in.

Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander says it all boils down to cutting costs and saving money in the district. He says it would help to eliminate several bus routes which would help to cut down on costs.

"We lost 270 students this past year," Alexander said. "That resulted in us losing a little more than a million dollars in personnel funding. So we are looking all across the system for ways we can be more efficient."

The proposal isn't sitting well with some parents, especially those who live on boundary lines. Some students who attended one school for years, may be forced to transfer schools if the change happens.

"Why would we uproot hundreds of kids and their families out of the communities in which they have grown to love and come to be a part of and make them go somewhere else?" said Derrick Evans.

"This is certainly not a done deal," Alexander said. "It is a controversial thing, but it is something we have to consider. We just want people to realize that as we move forward and as enrollment continues to shrink, these are the types of things that we are going to have to consider. Believe me, nobody is doing it without knowing that it is necessary that we have the discussion and that is what it is, it's a discussion at this point."

Alexander said about 100 students would be affected if the proposal takes effect.

"Some of these students have built a trust with these teachers, their guidance counselors and principals," Evans said. "Now, all of the sudden, they are going to be forced to go to a new school and have to start all over building that trust with their peers and their teachers? That's crazy to do that and take that choice away from them."

However, there is a 30-day public comment period during which people can voice their opinion. That comment period is open until May 22.

If you would like to comment, click here. You can also view the proposed boundary lines at that link.

Alexander said students would have the opportunity to apply for a transfer outside their zone. However, transportation would only be provided to those that attend school within their zone.

He says the school board will be looking over all the comments that are submitted. He said it is very likely that changes could be made to the proposal after the comment period, or that the plan could be moved down the line.