Wayne County Schools adding 14 positions focused on student mental wellness

Fourteen new positions are being added in the Wayne County School system for the upcoming year, all of them focused on the mental well-being of students.

The funding for the positions is coming from House Bill 206, which was passed in the legislative session at the end of June.

"We have received quite an additional bit of funding from the state for professional student support personnel -- counselors, school nurses," said Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander. "They have expanded the definition of professional student support personnel to include social workers and any professional that provides mental health services to children."

There were 18 of those positions in the district last school year. This year, they are looking to hire an additional 14 to bring the district to 32.

Alexander says the positions range from counselors to social workers, psychologists and board-certified analysts.

"We think this is really going to help us address student needs as we head into the school year," Alexander said.

He says they will be increasing counseling services at elementary schools across the county to cover regular school-based counseling, as well as hiring a number of counselors across the district who will go where the need is.

"Those counseling positions will be based more on mental health and addressing trauma issues throughout the district," Alexander said.

Alexander says before the bill passed in June, the school district was set to receive around $760,000 in funding. However, after it passed, it almost doubled to $1.5 million.

He says it is crucial the positions be added.

"Our focus in the district is on academic achievement. But you can't address academic achievement until you meet these basic needs," Alexander said.

He says a majority of the issues students face stem from the opioid crisis.

"What you see across the state is foster care has exploded," Alexander said. "Wayne County is one of the leaders in providing foster care, so we have a number of foster children in our district. You have neonatal abstinence syndrome so you have kids that are now coming into Pre-K and kindergarten with severe needs from being born with drugs in their system. We are trying to address those issues and some of these positions are specifically designed to do that. In addition, you have the opioid crisis. You have kids who are no longer with mom or dad. Some of our schools, over 50% of the kids in the school, do not reside with mom or dad. I'm not saying mom and dad. I'm saying mom or dad. There is a real need there and the state has recognized that."

The goal is to have a majority of the positions filled by the beginning of the school year. The jobs will posted until Aug. 6.

Alexander says it's not just Wayne County getting the extra funding though. He says all of the school districts across the state will be impacted.

"What these positions are designed to do is to try to help stabilize these kids' environments as much as possible," Alexander said. "We are taking more and more of a social, family role. What it does, when you have to focus on those things, it takes some of that focus away from that academic achievement, which is what we are here for. But we have to do it. Everybody understands that you cannot get to the academic achievement until as many of the social issues are taken care of. We are where we are, and we just have to try to address these problems as best we can."

To see a list of the posted positions, click here.

