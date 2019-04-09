Wayne County man arrested on drug charges

A man from Dunlow was arrested Monday on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Prichard area, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says.

Joshua Sleasman, 35, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said investigators with the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) seized a “large quantity” of crystal methamphetamine – some of it concealed in the waistband of Sleasman’s underwear.

Sleasman was taken to the Western Regional Jail where he’s being held without bond.

The sheriff says road patrol deputies and the department’s K-9 Nitro assisted in the stop. Nitro alerted investigators to the drugs.

