Wayne County man arrested on drug charges

A man from Fort Gay was arrested on drug charges after allegedly hiding heroin inside his buttocks, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

William “Willie” Cook is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Cook was arrested after a traffic stop by deputies working with the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU).

Investigators say Cook was on bond from another investigation by the Wayne County DEU. In that incident, a large amount of heroin was found inside an engine compartment.

