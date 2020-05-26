Wayne County school district offers virtual learning academy

The abrupt change from the classroom to virtual learning has been difficult for many students. In addition to the summer slide, where students typically forget essential skills they gained the previous year, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander says something needed to be done to help them not fall behind.

"We anticipated that there would be a significant loss of essential skills,” Alexander said. “We thought it would be necessary to try to do everything in our power to ensure that those gaps are filled."

In efforts to develop a way to help students feel prepared for the upcoming school year, the Wayne County school district is offering a virtual learning academy in July. This is not summer school, but rather it is an optional opportunity to help students improve educational skills.

Those in grades K-12 are able to sign up for this three-week course free of charge. Participants will get a refresher on critical math and English skills that they learned the previous school year.

"If you're a third-grade student going into fourth grade, then what we want to do during this three week period is give you the essential standards from third grade in depth so that you're ready for the fourth grade," Alexander said.

The courses will be delivered through an online learning system called "Schoology" where students are expected to diligently stay on task and log in every Monday through Thursday. At the end of the program, a report will be provided to students and parents that shows the student’s individual progress throughout their courses.

With 335 students who have signed up already- Alexander encourages everyone to take this opportunity to feel prepared moving forward.

To enroll, visit the WCS Board of Education’s website: HERE.

Enrollment will close on Friday, July 3, 2020. Courses begin on Monday, July 13, 2020 and end on Friday, July 31, 2020.

