Wayne Volunteer Fire Department works to help children in need this Christmas season

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department took up donations Friday for children in need this Christmas season.

On Friday, firefighters and paramedics were set up outside Walmart in Wayne, collecting donations from shoppers.

"It's very rewarding," said Dawn Streets. "It touches your heart and that's what this season is about. It's about the little ones or to us it is anyway. We are just thrilled that we have had such success and to be here to do this. We are hoping for a lot of donations."

This is the first year the department is working to 'Fill the Fire Truck,' saying there is a growing need in the community.

"We are very grateful that we live in a very giving community and we are thrilled about the response we have had," said Streets.

The department first started taking up donations Nov. 22, collecting toys and clothing items for kids.

They also accepted monetary donations. Crews say that money will be used to shop for items for children.

"We've even talked about with the monetary donations taking the some of the kids and letting them shop with a firefighter," said Streets. "Bringing them in and letting them buy shoes and socks or pick out their own gloves and stuff like that."

They all agree, their job isn't easy--responding to emergencies and often times seeing people during the worst moments of their lives.

"This is something joyous, something to help people," said Streets. "That warms our hearts and this is something positive that we enjoy seeing."

Firefighters say they will be getting in touch with local schools and other groups to help decide where to distribute the items.

There is still time to donate if you would like to make a contribution.

Below is a list of the items they are still taking:



Toys

Hats

Gloves

Coats

Scarves

Socks

Blankets

They are also still taking monetary donations. To donate, you can call the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department at 304-272-5656.