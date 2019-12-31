Ways to stay safe on New Year's Eve

With 2020 is just hours away, it's important to have fun on New Year's Eve and arrive home safely.

During the final days of December, your chances of getting into a car accident increase.

Jeb Corey CEO of C&H Taxi said it's important to try and pre-arrange rides.

Car services and ride sharing apps will be their busiest right after midnight.

When being picked up by car services, always match the plates with the one that is on the app. If you are unsure, don't get into the car.

"Make sure you’re being picked up by an appropriate driver," Corey said. "Don’t fall victim to some of these things people do tonight, and tonight will be a key night of people trying to fake being apart of a legitimate service."

Officers all over Charleston and the Kanawha Valley plan to increase patrols Tuesday night.