Ways to prevent self-isolation during a “stay-at-home” order

According to mental health experts, the impact the stay-at-home orders that have been put in place in Ohio and West Virginia could bring some additional stress and health issues.

According to Dr. Sarah Stevens at HIMG, with the stay-at-home orders that are in effect in our region, many people, including the elderly, will feel a serious sense of loneliness and isolation. This is a side-effect of many of the places that bring people a sense of community like beauty shops and salons, church services, libraries, bingo halls and sit-down restaurants are now being closed.

“That whole sense of social disconnectedness [and] isolation is just at a different level than what we've ever seen before,” Dr. Stevens said. “That makes it really important to talk out to our elderly to talk with them and to let them know that we really care about them.”

Dr. Stevens also says, it's now more important than ever to maintain some kind of routine, even if it is at home.

“We cannot allow ourselves to get off of sleep schedules, eating schedules, even levels of activity because that can actually be a detriment to our health, both our medical health as well as our psychological well-being,” Stevens said.

Stevens also mentions that it is important to go outside, making it possible to avoid a sedentary lifestyle while the stay-at-home order is in place.

