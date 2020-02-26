Website launches to help West Virginians be REAL ID compliant

The deadline for the REAL ID, also known as the federal ID, is fast approaching. Beginning Oct. 1, standard drivers' licenses and IDs will no longer be accepted for air travel.

If the West Virginia driver's license or ID card does not have a gold star, then it is not the federal ID.

West Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles has been called "real ID compliant" since 2012, which means for the past eight years the state has given residents the option to get the REAL ID.

According to Natalie Holcomb, the public information specialist for the DMV, 60 percent of people in the state have not made the switch from standard to federal.

"It can sound confusing because there is a lot of information that the TSA is putting out that the airports, the federal government are putting out," said Holcomb.

This week, the DMV has launched a new tool to hopefully get more people on board before the deadline. If you have any questions about your REAL ID, you can click: HERE.

"If you start to plug in your information, that computer program will walk you through everything that you need. As you answer things, it will make a list for you," Holcomb said.

The interactive list can be printed and taken along with the necessary documents to the DMV.

The website also answers frequently asked questions like the cost and it even has a countdown. But when Oct. 1 arrives, that doesn't mean it is too late to get the ID.

"You can still absolutely come in. You don't have to do it beforehand if you are not planning to fly," Holcomb said.

Ohio is REAL ID compliant, which means residents can get them at local DMV offices. But Kentucky officials admit their REAL ID rollout has been rocky. Kentucky residents still cannot get the IDs locally. The closest place to get it is the state Transportation Cabinet's Office in Frankfort.