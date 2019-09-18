Wedding Wednesday | Always Hope Creative

Always Hope Creative is a videography business in the tri-state area

Always Hope Creative in Studio 3.

They say their mission is to simply bring stories to life.

Their main goal is to create something for someone to watch who couldn't attend the wedding, or for the bride and groom to watch years from now and reminisce on their big day.

Always Hope Creative has been shooting weddings for close to 6 years, and this year it has really taken off.

They have got 50 weddings booked this year, and already 8-10 for 2020.

Always Hope Creative will be at the 16th Annual Charleston Wedding Expo in January at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

